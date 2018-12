How do Romanians imagine the entertainment of the future?



100 years from now, the virtual reality (VR) will be something the Romanians will use very often for entertainment. They will spend most of their free time at home, where they will use VR to keep themselves entertained. This is what the results of a perception study called Romania in 100 years (...) How do Romanians imagine the entertainment of the future?.100 years from now, the virtual reality (VR) will be something the Romanians will use very often for entertainment. They will spend most of their free time at home, where they will use VR to keep themselves entertained. This is what the results of a perception study called Romania in 100 years (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]