Belgian developer WDP takes EUR 150 mln from EIB to expand logistics infrastructure in Romania



The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced it has lent EUR 150 million to Belgian real estate developer Warehouses De Pauw (WDP) to finance the construction of 43 warehouses, all located in Romania's convergence regions. The new facilities will be rented long-term, with a focus on establishing (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]