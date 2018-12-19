Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex to invest EUR 115 mln, targets EUR 1 bln turnover



Ten days after it purchased the operating assets of its peer Oltchim, Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex announced its investment plans for the next 5 years as agreed with the two banks that financed the takeover with EUR 164 mln: Credit Suisse and VTB Europe. Chimcomplex will invest EUR 115 (...)

