Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex to invest EUR 115 mln, targets EUR 1 bln turnover
Dec 19, 2018
Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex to invest EUR 115 mln, targets EUR 1 bln turnover.
Ten days after it purchased the operating assets of its peer Oltchim, Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex announced its investment plans for the next 5 years as agreed with the two banks that financed the takeover with EUR 164 mln: Credit Suisse and VTB Europe. Chimcomplex will invest EUR 115 (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]