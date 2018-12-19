Regional hospitals to be built after 2020-2021, Romanian minister says
Dec 19, 2018
Regional hospitals to be built after 2020-2021, Romanian minister says.
The three major regional hospitals the Romanian Government plans to build will be financed from the European Budget 2021-2027, when EU funds will cover 85% of the total costs, compared to 50% offered under the 2016-2020 EU budget, health minister Sorina Pintea said, quoted by Digi24. It remains (...)
