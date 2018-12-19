President Iohannis on ordinance announced by FinMin Teodorovici: It pushes economy into chaos



President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the emergency ordinance announced by Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici, "introducing new taxes and duties", comes with "unheard of" ideas and "pushes the economy into chaos." "This ordinance was not discussed with the partners in the economic environment, not even with those from the institutional environment of the state. (...) This project does not have a substantiation analysis, it comes with ideas unheard of so far, it pushes the economy into chaos," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He appealed to the Government to "change their mind regarding this ordinance." AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob)

