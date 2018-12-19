 
Romaniapress.com

December 19, 2018

"Tatar lady looking at the sea" painting by Nicolae Tonitza, auctioned for 210,000 euro
Dec 19, 2018

"Tatar lady looking at the sea" painting by Nicolae Tonitza, auctioned for 210,000 euro.
The painting by Nicolae Tonitza "Tatar lady looking at the sea" /"Tataroaica privind marea" was sold on Tuesday night for 210,000 euro, at the winter auction by Artmark House in Bucharest. According to Artmark, the work also called "From the fisherman&#39;s porch" / "De pe prispa pescarului" is connected to the order honoured by Nicolae Tonitza during 1934-1935 for the decoration of the Royal Palace. The Tatar lady in this work of art is also painted on one of the two panels inside the Royal Palace. Another work sold for a high price is "Jug with carnations" /"Ulcior cu garoafe" by Stefan Luchian, adjudicated for 125,000 euro. The work of art was part of the historical collections of general Petre Dumitrescu (1882-1950), Onik Zambaccian and medical doctor Gheorghe Banescu.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Marin Florin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Censure motion/Eugen Tomac: In special year, we have bewildered gov't at Victoria Palace People&#39;s Movement Party (PMP) Chairman Eugen Tomac said on Thursday that in a special year, that of the Centennial, which required a direction from the Executive on Romania&#39;s priorities, unfortunately at Victoria Palace there is a bewildered Government. "29 years ago, the (...)

Censure motion/Viorica Dancila: Pension payment not postponed, but done earlier Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday contradicted in the joint plenary session of Parliament a series of accusations in the censure motion text, underscoring that the pension payment was not postponed, but done earlier. "You are making a serious mistake when you say we froze pensions (...)

Competition Council Looks Into Daas Impex SRL Takeover By EPTA Refrigeration Romania Romania’s Competition Council is looking into the transaction whereby EPTA Refrigeration Romania SRL is acquiring 90.02% of the share capital of DAAS Impex SRL. The remaining share capital is held by Lucian Negroiu and Daniel (...)

Romania Raises RON600M Selling June 2023 Bonds at 4.34% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised a planned 600 million lei (EUR128.7 million) selling treasury bonds maturing in June 2023 at an average yield of 4.34%, central bank data showed.

Energy Ministry: Draft OUG on capping gas price, assumed by gov't to protect population The draft of the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) providing for a set of measures among which the capping of the natural gas price is a proposal assumed by the Romanian Government to protect the population against possible price raises of the natural gas above the population&#39;s affordability, a (...)

Foreign Investors Council: Hazardous Changes To Affect Economy Deeply The Foreign Investors Council (FIC), which consists of 123 member companies whose total investments in Romania amount to nearly EUR35 billion, warned Thursday the government's tax plans will affect the country's economy deeply, testing the patience of businesses and (...)

Censure motion/ PM Dancila asks Opposition whether they already plan to lose next elections Prime minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday asked the Opposition&#39;s representatives whether they plan to lose the next elections, because says she, they are transmitting the Romanians that the alternative they offer is to stop the incomes&#39; rises, even cut pensions and salaries. (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |