Half of Romanians to spend under EUR 66 for Christmas presents this year



Half of the Romanians spend up to a total of RON 300 (EUR 66) for Christmas gifts, while another 40% spend between RON 300 and RON 750 according to a survey carried by the online platform GiftShare. Thus, only some 10% of the Romanians can afford to spend more than RON 750 for Christmas (...) Half of Romanians to spend under EUR 66 for Christmas presents this year.Half of the Romanians spend up to a total of RON 300 (EUR 66) for Christmas gifts, while another 40% spend between RON 300 and RON 750 according to a survey carried by the online platform GiftShare. Thus, only some 10% of the Romanians can afford to spend more than RON 750 for Christmas (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]