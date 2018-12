Bucharest Stock Exchange crashes after announced fiscal changes



The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange – BET plunged 10% on Wednesday after the Finance Ministry announced a new tax on local banks' assets and said it would allow the 7 million participants to withdraw their money from mandatory private pension funds. Both measures will have a (...)

