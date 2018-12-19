City Hall organizes open air New Year’s Eve party in downtown Bucharest square



Bucharest City Hall, through its cultural center Arcub, will organize an open air New Year's Eve party in Constitutiei Square, in downtown Bucharest, on December 31 starting 19:30. The 1918 Great Union Centennial, which Romania celebrated this year, will also be the main theme of the New Year's (...)

