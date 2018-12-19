 
President Iohannis: 1,902 servicemen will participate in missions, operations outside national territory in 2019
President Iohannis: 1,902 servicemen will participate in missions, operations outside national territory in 2019.
A number of 1,902 Romanian servicemen will participate next year in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian state, by 127 more soldiers than in 2018, President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday at the end of Romania&#39;s Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) sitting. "In the CSAT sitting we approved the forces and means to be sent next year, in 2019, in missions and operations outside the soil of the Romanian state. Therefore, we have a number of 1,902 servicemen who will participate in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian state, by 127 servicemen more than in 2018, and from the Interior Ministry there will be 759 servicemen and policemen outside the state territory participating in missions of the EU, OSCE [the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe], NATO and UN missions," Klaus Iohannis stated. The President added that Romania will further participate with forces and means in NATO operation of Afghanistan, namely Resolute Support Mission and it will maintain the national contribution to ensure the advanced strengthened presence of NATO within the combat group deployed in Poland, simultaneously with maintaining the participation in allied operations in the war theaters of the Western Balkans. "As a novelty element, I would like to mention that in 2019 Romania will participate with a detachment of military helicopters in the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali, by conducting medical evacuation operations, transporting troops and equipment, as well as ensuring the logistical support necessary to the UN personnel deployed to this country," Iohannis mentioned. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
