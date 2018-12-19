President Iohannis believes Opposition has pretty good chances of success with censure motion



President Klaus Iohannis stated that the Opposition "has pretty good chances of success" when referring to the censure motion filed against the Dancila Government, that is to be debated and voted on Thursday in Parliament. "I wish them much success and I believe they have pretty good chances of success," Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, when he was asked by journalists regarding this topic. In respect to the fact that his involvement could have done more in terms of this demarche, the head of state mentioned: "I believe that we should be aware that the separation of powers in state doesn't mean the President is not to go to the Government, because they are both from the Executive, therefore, there isn't such a thing, a separation of power between the Government and the President. Both the Government and the President represent the executive side of the state power, but Parliament is the legislative power and, in no case, is the president's business to draft Parliament's schedule. As it's not Parliament's business also to draft the president's schedule. This matter is settled in Parliament, through procedures outlined there, but, certainly I will allow myself to be sympathetic to one side and dislike the another side." Iohannis confirmed that he "firmly" maintains his decision not to appoint a Prime Minister form the Social Democratic Party (PSD), when asked about this. "Yes, it is firm," the President said. The motion called "Enough! Dragnea - Dancila Government, shame of Romania!," initiated by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR) and the People's Movement Party (PMP), was filed with Parliament on Friday. The document was signed by 163 MPs. The motion is to be debated and voted in the sitting on Thursday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) President Iohannis believes Opposition has pretty good chances of success with censure motion.President Klaus Iohannis stated that the Opposition "has pretty good chances of success" when referring to the censure motion filed against the Dancila Government, that is to be debated and voted on Thursday in Parliament. "I wish them much success and I believe they have pretty good chances of success," Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, when he was asked by journalists regarding this topic. In respect to the fact that his involvement could have done more in terms of this demarche, the head of state mentioned: "I believe that we should be aware that the separation of powers in state doesn't mean the President is not to go to the Government, because they are both from the Executive, therefore, there isn't such a thing, a separation of power between the Government and the President. Both the Government and the President represent the executive side of the state power, but Parliament is the legislative power and, in no case, is the president's business to draft Parliament's schedule. As it's not Parliament's business also to draft the president's schedule. This matter is settled in Parliament, through procedures outlined there, but, certainly I will allow myself to be sympathetic to one side and dislike the another side." Iohannis confirmed that he "firmly" maintains his decision not to appoint a Prime Minister form the Social Democratic Party (PSD), when asked about this. "Yes, it is firm," the President said. The motion called "Enough! Dragnea - Dancila Government, shame of Romania!," initiated by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR) and the People's Movement Party (PMP), was filed with Parliament on Friday. The document was signed by 163 MPs. The motion is to be debated and voted in the sitting on Thursday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

