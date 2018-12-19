 
Romaniapress.com

December 19, 2018

UPDATE/ Poland’s President Andrzej Duda pays visit to South-East Multinational Brigade in Craiova
Dec 19, 2018

UPDATE/ Poland’s President Andrzej Duda pays visit to South-East Multinational Brigade in Craiova.
Poland&#39;s President Andrzej Duda paid a visit on Wednesday to the headquarters of the South-East Multinational Brigade of Craiova, where he met with servicemen of the third rotation of the Polish contingent, according to representatives of the Craiova City Hall and the South-East Multinational Brigade. Poland&#39;s President was accompanied by Polish National Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and Poland&#39;s Ambassador to Romania Marcin Wilczek. He decorated Polish servicemen and thanked them for their effort inside the Alliance and for the commitment for the Polish state, but also congratulated them on the occasion of Christmas and New Year&#39;s. "I am very glad that this year, when we celebrate the Centennial of Poland&#39;s independence recovery, prior to Christmas, before the New Year&#39;s, I was able to come here to visit our servicemen within the allied service. In 2016, we hosted the NATO Summit in Warsaw, we talked about this presence of NATO allies, but also we talked about solidarity with our friends. This alliance also means security. Here in Romania, you, the Polish military, ensure a Polish presence, which means security. I am here to thank you on Christmas Eve, to share the joy and bring a thought from Poland. I&#39;m here to wish your Merry Christmas! And I want you to convey my highest consideration to your dear ones," the President told the Polish soldiers of the South-East Multinational Brigade. The Polish servicemen were decorated by President Andrzej Duda for the exemplary performance of professional duties. AGERPRES (RO - author: Maria Mitrica, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Censure motion/Eugen Tomac: In special year, we have bewildered gov't at Victoria Palace People&#39;s Movement Party (PMP) Chairman Eugen Tomac said on Thursday that in a special year, that of the Centennial, which required a direction from the Executive on Romania&#39;s priorities, unfortunately at Victoria Palace there is a bewildered Government. "29 years ago, the (...)

Censure motion/Viorica Dancila: Pension payment not postponed, but done earlier Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday contradicted in the joint plenary session of Parliament a series of accusations in the censure motion text, underscoring that the pension payment was not postponed, but done earlier. "You are making a serious mistake when you say we froze pensions (...)

Competition Council Looks Into Daas Impex SRL Takeover By EPTA Refrigeration Romania Romania’s Competition Council is looking into the transaction whereby EPTA Refrigeration Romania SRL is acquiring 90.02% of the share capital of DAAS Impex SRL. The remaining share capital is held by Lucian Negroiu and Daniel (...)

Romania Raises RON600M Selling June 2023 Bonds at 4.34% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised a planned 600 million lei (EUR128.7 million) selling treasury bonds maturing in June 2023 at an average yield of 4.34%, central bank data showed.

Energy Ministry: Draft OUG on capping gas price, assumed by gov't to protect population The draft of the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) providing for a set of measures among which the capping of the natural gas price is a proposal assumed by the Romanian Government to protect the population against possible price raises of the natural gas above the population&#39;s affordability, a (...)

Foreign Investors Council: Hazardous Changes To Affect Economy Deeply The Foreign Investors Council (FIC), which consists of 123 member companies whose total investments in Romania amount to nearly EUR35 billion, warned Thursday the government's tax plans will affect the country's economy deeply, testing the patience of businesses and (...)

Censure motion/ PM Dancila asks Opposition whether they already plan to lose next elections Prime minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday asked the Opposition&#39;s representatives whether they plan to lose the next elections, because says she, they are transmitting the Romanians that the alternative they offer is to stop the incomes&#39; rises, even cut pensions and salaries. (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |