UPDATE/ Poland’s President Andrzej Duda pays visit to South-East Multinational Brigade in Craiova



Poland's President Andrzej Duda paid a visit on Wednesday to the headquarters of the South-East Multinational Brigade of Craiova, where he met with servicemen of the third rotation of the Polish contingent, according to representatives of the Craiova City Hall and the South-East Multinational Brigade. Poland's President was accompanied by Polish National Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and Poland's Ambassador to Romania Marcin Wilczek. He decorated Polish servicemen and thanked them for their effort inside the Alliance and for the commitment for the Polish state, but also congratulated them on the occasion of Christmas and New Year's. "I am very glad that this year, when we celebrate the Centennial of Poland's independence recovery, prior to Christmas, before the New Year's, I was able to come here to visit our servicemen within the allied service. In 2016, we hosted the NATO Summit in Warsaw, we talked about this presence of NATO allies, but also we talked about solidarity with our friends. This alliance also means security. Here in Romania, you, the Polish military, ensure a Polish presence, which means security. I am here to thank you on Christmas Eve, to share the joy and bring a thought from Poland. I'm here to wish your Merry Christmas! And I want you to convey my highest consideration to your dear ones," the President told the Polish soldiers of the South-East Multinational Brigade. The Polish servicemen were decorated by President Andrzej Duda for the exemplary performance of professional duties. AGERPRES (RO - author: Maria Mitrica, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

