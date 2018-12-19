MDRAP’s StateSec Chirila meets Polish authorities; regional policies system on agenda of talks



State Secretary with the Regional Development and Public Administration Ministry (MDRAP) Virgil-Alin Chirila met on Wednesday with a delegation of the Local and Regional Self-government Committee of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland and discussed topics such as the regional policy system. The Polish delegation was led by head of the Local and Regional Self-government Committee of the Sejm Andrzej Maciejewski. According to a release of the MDRAP, the discussions were aimed at the regional policies and relevant aspects of the regional policy implementation in Romania, as well as the regulation and supply of public services at local and regional level, management and funding of public services, the state and the role of municipal and regional enterprises. State Secretary Virgil-Alin Chirila mentioned that the Romanian Government adopted the 2014-2020 Strategy for strengthening public administration and the establishment of the National Committee for coordinating the implementation of the 2014-2020 Strategy for strengthening public administration, as well as the General Decentralization Strategy. He mentioned that, in respect to the regulation and supply of public services at local and regional level, the MDRAP coordinates the National Local Development Programme (PNDL), which represents the main funding source for local infrastructure and is based on the principle according to which each village across the country should have a minimum set of public services guaranteed. "The PNDL objective is equipping the territorial-administrative units with facilities of technical-utilities, educational infrastructure, healthcare and environment, sports, social-cultural and tourist, administrative and access to means of communication, contributing to the improvement of the quality of urban and rural life. Therefore, this programme provides funding to cover the entire territory with the basic services necessary for the minimum living conditions. The investments in ensuring the connection to this set of public services aims to facilitate equitable access of communities to development opportunities and increase the quality of life for all residents," Chirila, as quoted in the press release. Another topic tackled during the talks was the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU, as of January 2019. 