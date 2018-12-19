​Romania government's draft taxes prompt major losses of over EUR3 billion on Bucharest Stock Exchange



Some EUR 3.1 billion were erased on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Wednesday, a day after the Romanian government announced a draft ordinance bringing major changes to taxation and other corporate regulations, less than two weeks before the new year. Energy and banking institutions were most affected by the BVB blow in the wake of the government announcement, which mainly affects banking, energy, telecom and insurance companies.

