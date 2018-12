2018 in Review: Pharmaceutical Market



Pharmaceutical retail made headlines in 2018 with two several hundred million euro deals – the sale of two top companies to international groups. The pharmaceutical market, too, saw a deal, following sale by French-held Sanofi of the Zentiva division in Europe, which includes the former Sicomed (...) 2018 in Review: Pharmaceutical Market.Pharmaceutical retail made headlines in 2018 with two several hundred million euro deals – the sale of two top companies to international groups. The pharmaceutical market, too, saw a deal, following sale by French-held Sanofi of the Zentiva division in Europe, which includes the former Sicomed (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]