Pension Pillar II Contributors Lost EUR330M On Stock Price Decline



The 7.2 million Romanians contributing to the mandatory private pension pillar known as Pillar II lost EUR300 million Wednesday as the government's planned tax measures caused stocks to plummet, messing up the yield curve. Pension Pillar II Contributors Lost EUR330M On Stock Price Decline.The 7.2 million Romanians contributing to the mandatory private pension pillar known as Pillar II lost EUR300 million Wednesday as the government's planned tax measures caused stocks to plummet, messing up the yield curve.

