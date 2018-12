President: Government’s Planned Fiscal Measures Will Throw the Economy into Chaos



Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the new fiscal measures announced by the Government will have serious negative effects on the economy and were not discussed with anyone from the economic or institutional (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]