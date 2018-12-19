December 19, 2018
Romanian Parliament Passes Pensions Bill
Dec 19, 2018
Romanian Parliament Passes Pensions Bill.
Romania’s lower chamber approved on Wednesday a new pensions bill with 193 votes for, one against and 14 abstentions.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Censure motion/Eugen Tomac: In special year, we have bewildered gov't at Victoria Palace
People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman Eugen Tomac said on Thursday that in a special year, that of the Centennial, which required a direction from the Executive on Romania's priorities, unfortunately at Victoria Palace there is a bewildered Government. "29 years ago, the (...)
Censure motion/Viorica Dancila: Pension payment not postponed, but done earlier
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday contradicted in the joint plenary session of Parliament a series of accusations in the censure motion text, underscoring that the pension payment was not postponed, but done earlier. "You are making a serious mistake when you say we froze pensions (...)
Competition Council Looks Into Daas Impex SRL Takeover By EPTA Refrigeration Romania
Romania’s Competition Council is looking into the transaction whereby EPTA Refrigeration Romania SRL is acquiring 90.02% of the share capital of DAAS Impex SRL. The remaining share capital is held by Lucian Negroiu and Daniel (...)
Romania Raises RON600M Selling June 2023 Bonds at 4.34% Average Yield
Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised a planned 600 million lei (EUR128.7 million) selling treasury bonds maturing in June 2023 at an average yield of 4.34%, central bank data showed.
Energy Ministry: Draft OUG on capping gas price, assumed by gov't to protect population
The draft of the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) providing for a set of measures among which the capping of the natural gas price is a proposal assumed by the Romanian Government to protect the population against possible price raises of the natural gas above the population's affordability, a (...)
Foreign Investors Council: Hazardous Changes To Affect Economy Deeply
The Foreign Investors Council (FIC), which consists of 123 member companies whose total investments in Romania amount to nearly EUR35 billion, warned Thursday the government's tax plans will affect the country's economy deeply, testing the patience of businesses and (...)
Censure motion/ PM Dancila asks Opposition whether they already plan to lose next elections
Prime minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday asked the Opposition's representatives whether they plan to lose the next elections, because says she, they are transmitting the Romanians that the alternative they offer is to stop the incomes' rises, even cut pensions and salaries. (...)
Romaniapress.com : all romanian news.
Copyright © DIRECTWAY |
|