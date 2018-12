Bucharest Stock Exchange Loses Whole Year's Gains in Wednesday Session



The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange lost 8.6% by midday Wednesday, in just two hours of trading, losing the entire year's growth on concerns over government plans to impose new taxes.

