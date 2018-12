Romania Seeks to Cap Natural Gas Prices At RON68 Per Mwh until Feb 2022



Romanian Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici announced on Tuesday, in a press conference outlining a series of new fiscal measures, that natural gas prices in the country will be capped at RON68 per Mwh, starting with January 2019 and up until February (...)

