TeraPlast, E.ON Energie Romania Sign EUR1.9M Agreement for Solar Power Station



Building materials manufacturer Teraplast and power utility E.ON Energie have signed an agreement totaling EUR1.9 million to build one of the largest solar energy generating systems in Romania.

