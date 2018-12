Skanska Starts Construction Of 2nd Phase Of Campus 6 Project, An EUR76.1M Investment



Swedish real estate developer Skanska is starting the construction of the second phase of the Campus 6 project located in Bucharest’s Orhideea area, an investment estimated at EUR76.1 million. Skanska Starts Construction Of 2nd Phase Of Campus 6 Project, An EUR76.1M Investment.Swedish real estate developer Skanska is starting the construction of the second phase of the Campus 6 project located in Bucharest’s Orhideea area, an investment estimated at EUR76.1 million.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]