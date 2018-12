Business Sector To Govt: New Taxes Cause Shock and Chaos in the Economy. Stop!



The business sector had a very harsh reaction to the government's proposed new taxes in banking, energy and telecom sectors, asking it to stop. The Bucharest Stock Exchange lost 11% and fell into negative territory (-4%).

