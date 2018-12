Weekend calendar: Christmas concerts, fairs & markets, movie openings



Events: Viennese Christmas concert by Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna, December 22 at Sala Palatului. More here. Christmas Concert at the Bucharest Opera House, December 23. More details here. Recital of carols at the Bucharest Athenaeum, December 22. More info here. ALT.Crăciun 2018 – (...) Weekend calendar: Christmas concerts, fairs & markets, movie openings.Events: Viennese Christmas concert by Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna, December 22 at Sala Palatului. More here. Christmas Concert at the Bucharest Opera House, December 23. More details here. Recital of carols at the Bucharest Athenaeum, December 22. More info here. ALT.Crăciun 2018 – (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]