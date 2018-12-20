Romanian companies warn supplementary taxes will surface in end-user prices



Energy companies, telecom operators and banks in Romania argued that the new taxes that the Government reportedly prepares to levy on their sectors will result in higher end-user prices and hurt the economic growth. The electricity price will rise by at least 6% as a result of the 3% turnover (...) Romanian companies warn supplementary taxes will surface in end-user prices.Energy companies, telecom operators and banks in Romania argued that the new taxes that the Government reportedly prepares to levy on their sectors will result in higher end-user prices and hurt the economic growth. The electricity price will rise by at least 6% as a result of the 3% turnover (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]