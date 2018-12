Romania’s Government likely to survive no-confidence vote on Dec 20



Romania's Government will most likely survive the no-confidence vote scheduled in the Parliament for December 20 after the ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR decided to abstain from voting. The parties signatory of the no-confidence motion said they needed 70 more votes, while UDMR has 30 MPs in both (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]