Supreme Court suspends execution of sentence in Alina Bica case



The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) decided to suspend the execution of the sentence in the case of former head of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Alina Bica, in the case in which she was prosecuted for committing the offense of favoring the offender and convicted to 4 years in prison. "Accepts, in principle, the appeal in annulment formulated by sentenced Alina Mihaela Bica against criminal decision No 117 of June 26, 2018, pronounced by the panel of 5 judges of the High Court of Cassation and Justice in file No 2067/1/2017. (...) Admits the request to suspend the execution of criminal sentence No 1057 of November 29, 2016 (...), until the final settlement of the appeal for annulment ... (...) Final," the minute of the decision shows. On June 26, Alina Bica was finally sentenced by the magistrates of the Supreme Court to four years in prison with execution in the case in which she was accused of favoring the offender. In the same file, former Minister of Economy Adriean Videanu was acquitted by the Supreme Court judges. In November 2016, Alina Bica was sentenced at first instance to four years in prison with execution for committing the offense of favoring the offender, and was acquitted for two offenses of abuse of office and another of favoring the offender. In the same case, Adriean Videanu was acquitted for the crime of complicity in abuse of office.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

