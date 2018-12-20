 
Romaniapress.com

December 20, 2018

Supreme Court suspends execution of sentence in Alina Bica case
Dec 20, 2018

Supreme Court suspends execution of sentence in Alina Bica case.
The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) decided to suspend the execution of the sentence in the case of former head of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Alina Bica, in the case in which she was prosecuted for committing the offense of favoring the offender and convicted to 4 years in prison. "Accepts, in principle, the appeal in annulment formulated by sentenced Alina Mihaela Bica against criminal decision No 117 of June 26, 2018, pronounced by the panel of 5 judges of the High Court of Cassation and Justice in file No 2067/1/2017. (...) Admits the request to suspend the execution of criminal sentence No 1057 of November 29, 2016 (...), until the final settlement of the appeal for annulment ... (...) Final," the minute of the decision shows. On June 26, Alina Bica was finally sentenced by the magistrates of the Supreme Court to four years in prison with execution in the case in which she was accused of favoring the offender. In the same file, former Minister of Economy Adriean Videanu was acquitted by the Supreme Court judges. In November 2016, Alina Bica was sentenced at first instance to four years in prison with execution for committing the offense of favoring the offender, and was acquitted for two offenses of abuse of office and another of favoring the offender. In the same case, Adriean Videanu was acquitted for the crime of complicity in abuse of office.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Censure motion/Eugen Tomac: In special year, we have bewildered gov't at Victoria Palace People&#39;s Movement Party (PMP) Chairman Eugen Tomac said on Thursday that in a special year, that of the Centennial, which required a direction from the Executive on Romania&#39;s priorities, unfortunately at Victoria Palace there is a bewildered Government. "29 years ago, the (...)

Censure motion/Viorica Dancila: Pension payment not postponed, but done earlier Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday contradicted in the joint plenary session of Parliament a series of accusations in the censure motion text, underscoring that the pension payment was not postponed, but done earlier. "You are making a serious mistake when you say we froze pensions (...)

Competition Council Looks Into Daas Impex SRL Takeover By EPTA Refrigeration Romania Romania’s Competition Council is looking into the transaction whereby EPTA Refrigeration Romania SRL is acquiring 90.02% of the share capital of DAAS Impex SRL. The remaining share capital is held by Lucian Negroiu and Daniel (...)

Romania Raises RON600M Selling June 2023 Bonds at 4.34% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised a planned 600 million lei (EUR128.7 million) selling treasury bonds maturing in June 2023 at an average yield of 4.34%, central bank data showed.

Energy Ministry: Draft OUG on capping gas price, assumed by gov't to protect population The draft of the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) providing for a set of measures among which the capping of the natural gas price is a proposal assumed by the Romanian Government to protect the population against possible price raises of the natural gas above the population&#39;s affordability, a (...)

Foreign Investors Council: Hazardous Changes To Affect Economy Deeply The Foreign Investors Council (FIC), which consists of 123 member companies whose total investments in Romania amount to nearly EUR35 billion, warned Thursday the government's tax plans will affect the country's economy deeply, testing the patience of businesses and (...)

Censure motion/ PM Dancila asks Opposition whether they already plan to lose next elections Prime minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday asked the Opposition&#39;s representatives whether they plan to lose the next elections, because says she, they are transmitting the Romanians that the alternative they offer is to stop the incomes&#39; rises, even cut pensions and salaries. (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |