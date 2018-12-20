 
DefMin Les: President’s actions far exceed his mediator role
DefMin Les: President’s actions far exceed his mediator role.
Minister of National Defence Gabriel Les said on Wednesday evening that President Klaus Iohannis&#39; actions over the past few weeks exceeded his role as mediator. "All these statements of the president in the public sphere, in the media, in the last few weeks are not some to urge to political stability. All his actions are some that (...) far exceed the mediator role that he should have. What happens in our security context, in our defence area, would now make all public personalities have a dialogue much more focused on the interest and good of our country. It is quite difficult to work in such a context in which, from a political standpoint, you are constantly pushed into an irritability area. (...) I think things should settle down a little," Les told private TV broadcaster Antena 3. He pointed out that in the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) there was a respectful dialogue between the members of the Council, and that there was no discussion about reshuffle. "Now I do not want to surprise anyone and not say that there is no tension, but the discussions at the two CSAT sessions that I attended since I was nominated were discussions focused on the projects on the CSAT agenda, discussions that, in my view, have not degenerated at any time," Les said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Diana Dumitru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob)
