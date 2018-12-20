Speaker Dragnea: Substantial increases of pensions envisaged by 2022, by 250pct in some cases



Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea declared on Wednesday, in the context of the adoption of the Pension Law, that substantial increases are envisaged by 2022, in some cases by even 250 percent. "The pension law has been adopted. Substantial pension increases are envisaged by 2022 - in some cases by as much as 250 percent. The inequities are resolved: equal pension will be granted for equal work. As a first, it will be possible to buy seniority of to 5 years, in different years, depending on needs. All types of income for which contributions were paid during 1975-2001 will be taken into account, which means yet another increase of at least 10 percent in pensions," Dragnea wrote on Facebook. He added that, according to the pension law, the retirement age for mothers with at least 3 children is reduced. "Here are just a few of the provisions that will bring more middle-class pensioners. I have the feeling of fulfilling our duty to our parents and grandparents. With the winter celebrations nearing, I wish the senior citizens of the country and all the Romanians a lot of health," he said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Diana Dumitru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

