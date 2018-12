EIB lends Romania’s Transgaz another EUR 50 mln for pipelines



The European Investment Bank (EIB) on December 17 announced a EUR 50 million loan to Romania's public gas transmission company Transgaz, to finance a new pipeline. This is the first tranche of an approved loan of EUR 150 million. The transaction is backed by the European Fund for Strategic (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]