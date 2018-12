Russian owner sells 34% of Romanian aluminium maker Alro



Local brokerage firm Swiss Capital successfully placed 241 million shares of Romanian aluminium producer Alro Slatina through an accelerated book build (ABB), Ziarul Financiar announced. The sold shares represent a stake of nearly 34% in the company and the value of the deal amounted to RON 723 (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]