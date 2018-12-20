GDP in 2017, in real terms, by 7pct higher than in 2016 (semi-final data)



The gross domestic product (GDP) estimated for 2017 was 856.726 billion lei current prices, rising in real terms by 7pct compared to 2016, according to the semi-final data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Compared with the provisional version, in the semi-final version, the nominal gross domestic product estimated for 2017 decreased by 0.2pct. According to the INS, in terms of resources, in 2017, more significant changes in the contribution to GDP growth, between the two estimates, recorded financial intermediation and insurance, from 0.0pct to -0.5pct, as a result of the change in activity volume by -16.1 percentage points (from 101.4pct to 85.3pct); real estate transactions from + 0.3pct to + 0.6pct as a result of the change in activity volume by +3.1 percentage points (from 103.6pct to 106.7pct); entertainment, cultural and recreational activities; repairs of household products and other services, from + 0.2pct to + 0.4pct, as a result of the change of activity volume by + 6.8 percentage points (from 106.6pct to 113.4pct ). By category of uses, in 2017, more significant changes in the contribution to GDP growth, between the two estimates, were: expenditure for final consumption of public administrations, from +0.2pct to +0.4pct, as a consequence increasing its volume by 1.6 percentage points (from 101.0pct to 102.6pct); gross fixed capital formation, from +1.1pct to +0.8pct, as a result of the change in its volume by -1,2 percentage points (from 104.7pct to 103.5pct); net exports of goods and services, from -0.9pt to -0.7pct. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob)

