Dec 20, 2018
Censure motion/ PSD MPs step out of plenary hall, PNL inquires about gendarmes on site.
The Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputy leader, Daniel Suciu, said on Thursday, after the Social Democrats stepped out of the plenary hall, that the Opposition representatives "do not even have a quorum and are trying some cons," adding that "it is a first when three or four parties submitting a censure motion run away from their own motion."
He specified that PSD MPs will return to the plenary hall.
The leader of the PSD deputies requested in Parliament's plenary session a recess for consultations and told the Social Democrat MPs to leave the meeting room.
The proposal came after the National Liberal Party (PNL) deputy leader, Raluca Turcan, asked for two declarations on Justice and the economic situation to be put on the agenda before the debate on the censure motion.
PNL Deputy Florin Roman criticized the presence of the gendarmes in Parliament on Thursday and asked the representatives of the Government who called them and whom they protect.
"I would like to know why today, when we all came to work, Parliament - full of gendarmes, outside Parliament - full of gendarmes and hiding in Parliament. Are you afraid to go out among people? I want to know, since I am a deputy, who has requested the presence of gendarmes outside Parliament and inside Parliament. I want to know whom these gendarmes protect. Do you know that right now, when you are smirking and making bad jokes, do you know that these are crimes in Romania ? Do you see this picture? It is the compensatory appeal that you granted. Look what happens to a young woman in Romania, and the gendarmes are in Parliament to defend the criminals in the parliamentary majority, not in the street," Roman said in Parliament's plenary session.
He showed from the floor of the plenary hall the photo of an assaulted young woman and after he had finished talking, placed it on the table in front of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Sorin Penes, Dana Piciu, editors: Andreea Rotaru, Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)
