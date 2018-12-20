Iohannis: Romania’s objective - starting negotiations on future EU-UK relations as soon as possible



President Klaus Iohannis met on Wednesday evening with the ambassadors of EU member states accredited in Bucharest, stressing that Romania's aim at the presidency of the EU Council is to start as soon as possible the negotiations on future relations between the Union and the UK, if the Withdrawal Agreement is ratified by the British Parliament and approved by the European Parliament. "With regard to Britain's withdrawal process from the EU, the president underscored the importance of Brexit taking place in an orderly manner, based on the Withdrawal Agreement that was agreed on by European leaders at the European Council meeting on 25 November. President Klaus Iohannis said that if the Withdrawal Agreement is ratified by the British Parliament and approved by the European Parliament, Romania, as the next EU Council Presidency, aims to start negotiations on future relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom as soon as possible so that the future partnership between the two sides is as ambitious and comprehensive as possible," the Presidential Administration said in a press release. The head of state said that Romania's first presidency of the EU Council will represent a very important moment for our country, an opportunity to contribute to the preservation of the European unit and the consolidation of the European project. Klaus Iohannis specified that Romania, as a strong member of the European project, will work with pragmatism and responsibility during its mandate and will contribute, through its actions, to the advancement of negotiations on priority files at European level in the joint effort to achieve results for the benefit of the entire Union. Concerning the reflection process on the future of the EU, the head of state stressed that, according to Romania, consolidation of the Union must take place on the basis of its fundamental values and principles - unity, solidarity, equal treatment and convergence. At the same time, the president said Romania supports a stronger Union, closer to European citizens and capable to provide them with security and prosperity. The president highlighted the importance of the informal meeting of the European Council in Sibiu on 9 May 2019, where the EU's strategic agenda for the period 2019-2024 will be discussed. According to the Presidential Administration, this summit will be a good reflection on the future of the Union. As to the future EU budget for the period 2021-2027, President Klaus Iohannis pointed out that Romania will work for substantial progress in the negotiation process so as to achieve the objective assumed at the European Council meeting of 13-14 December, respectively to reach an agreement at the level of European leaders in the autumn of 2019. The meeting of President Iohannis with the ambassadors of the EU member states was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Austria, the country currently holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob) Iohannis: Romania’s objective - starting negotiations on future EU-UK relations as soon as possible.President Klaus Iohannis met on Wednesday evening with the ambassadors of EU member states accredited in Bucharest, stressing that Romania's aim at the presidency of the EU Council is to start as soon as possible the negotiations on future relations between the Union and the UK, if the Withdrawal Agreement is ratified by the British Parliament and approved by the European Parliament. "With regard to Britain's withdrawal process from the EU, the president underscored the importance of Brexit taking place in an orderly manner, based on the Withdrawal Agreement that was agreed on by European leaders at the European Council meeting on 25 November. President Klaus Iohannis said that if the Withdrawal Agreement is ratified by the British Parliament and approved by the European Parliament, Romania, as the next EU Council Presidency, aims to start negotiations on future relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom as soon as possible so that the future partnership between the two sides is as ambitious and comprehensive as possible," the Presidential Administration said in a press release. The head of state said that Romania's first presidency of the EU Council will represent a very important moment for our country, an opportunity to contribute to the preservation of the European unit and the consolidation of the European project. Klaus Iohannis specified that Romania, as a strong member of the European project, will work with pragmatism and responsibility during its mandate and will contribute, through its actions, to the advancement of negotiations on priority files at European level in the joint effort to achieve results for the benefit of the entire Union. Concerning the reflection process on the future of the EU, the head of state stressed that, according to Romania, consolidation of the Union must take place on the basis of its fundamental values and principles - unity, solidarity, equal treatment and convergence. At the same time, the president said Romania supports a stronger Union, closer to European citizens and capable to provide them with security and prosperity. The president highlighted the importance of the informal meeting of the European Council in Sibiu on 9 May 2019, where the EU's strategic agenda for the period 2019-2024 will be discussed. According to the Presidential Administration, this summit will be a good reflection on the future of the Union. As to the future EU budget for the period 2021-2027, President Klaus Iohannis pointed out that Romania will work for substantial progress in the negotiation process so as to achieve the objective assumed at the European Council meeting of 13-14 December, respectively to reach an agreement at the level of European leaders in the autumn of 2019. The meeting of President Iohannis with the ambassadors of the EU member states was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Austria, the country currently holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Censure motion/Eugen Tomac: In special year, we have bewildered gov't at Victoria Palace People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman Eugen Tomac said on Thursday that in a special year, that of the Centennial, which required a direction from the Executive on Romania's priorities, unfortunately at Victoria Palace there is a bewildered Government. "29 years ago, the (...)



Censure motion/Viorica Dancila: Pension payment not postponed, but done earlier Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday contradicted in the joint plenary session of Parliament a series of accusations in the censure motion text, underscoring that the pension payment was not postponed, but done earlier. "You are making a serious mistake when you say we froze pensions (...)



Competition Council Looks Into Daas Impex SRL Takeover By EPTA Refrigeration Romania Romania’s Competition Council is looking into the transaction whereby EPTA Refrigeration Romania SRL is acquiring 90.02% of the share capital of DAAS Impex SRL. The remaining share capital is held by Lucian Negroiu and Daniel (...)



Romania Raises RON600M Selling June 2023 Bonds at 4.34% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised a planned 600 million lei (EUR128.7 million) selling treasury bonds maturing in June 2023 at an average yield of 4.34%, central bank data showed.



Energy Ministry: Draft OUG on capping gas price, assumed by gov't to protect population The draft of the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) providing for a set of measures among which the capping of the natural gas price is a proposal assumed by the Romanian Government to protect the population against possible price raises of the natural gas above the population's affordability, a (...)



Foreign Investors Council: Hazardous Changes To Affect Economy Deeply The Foreign Investors Council (FIC), which consists of 123 member companies whose total investments in Romania amount to nearly EUR35 billion, warned Thursday the government's tax plans will affect the country's economy deeply, testing the patience of businesses and (...)



Censure motion/ PM Dancila asks Opposition whether they already plan to lose next elections Prime minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday asked the Opposition's representatives whether they plan to lose the next elections, because says she, they are transmitting the Romanians that the alternative they offer is to stop the incomes' rises, even cut pensions and salaries. (...)

