Censure motion/Eugen Tomac: In special year, we have bewildered gov’t at Victoria Palace



People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman Eugen Tomac said on Thursday that in a special year, that of the Centennial, which required a direction from the Executive on Romania's priorities, unfortunately at Victoria Palace there is a bewildered Government. "29 years ago, the Romanians, with tears in their eyes, tasted the first moments of democracy and freedom. 29 years ago, Romania was waiting for a transformation, and it has been almost thirty years since then. Today, in a special year, in a year in which we needed a direction coming from the Executive regarding the priorities of Romania, we unfortunately have at Victory Palace a government that is bewildered, a government unable to draw some clear directions that the Romanians were waiting for. This Centennial year, we have unfortunately witnessed so many quarrels and so much disunity that we have not had for many years in our nation," Tomac said in the plenary joint session of Parliament, in the debate on the censure motion initiated by the Opposition. He added that he expected the government to come up with a strategy with some clear infrastructure priorities this year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

