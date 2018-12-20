Energy Ministry: Draft OUG on capping gas price, assumed by gov’t to protect population



The draft of the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) providing for a set of measures among which the capping of the natural gas price is a proposal assumed by the Romanian Government to protect the population against possible price raises of the natural gas above the population's affordability, a release by the Ministry of Energy sent to AGERPRES reads. "We specify that any official opinion of the Ministry of Energy is released through the authorised voices of the Ministry of Energy and not through voices that do not assume any identity. At the same time, we mention that the draft OUG providing for a set of measures among which the capping of the natural gas price, is a proposal assumed by the Romanian Government to protect the population, against certain possible increases in the price of the natural gas above the population's affordability," the release says. The reaction of the Ministry of Energy comes after sources from inside this ministry have specified on Wednesday for AGERPRES that a capping of the natural gas price is not justified currently, since no monopoly situations exist throughout the country and such a measure would only benefit the big gas consumers, the importers and Gazprom. On Tuesday, the Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici announced that the gov't has in view to cap the price of the natural gas from internal production at 68 lei/MWh, on a 3-year period, until February 2022.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

