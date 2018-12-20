Censure motion/ PM Dancila asks Opposition whether they already plan to lose next elections



Prime minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday asked the Opposition's representatives whether they plan to lose the next elections, because says she, they are transmitting the Romanians that the alternative they offer is to stop the incomes' rises, even cut pensions and salaries. "Are you already planning to lose the next elections? (...) You are telling the Romanians that your ruling alternative is to stop the increases in incomes we have scheduled for the next years and even cut pensions and salaries to fit in the budget," Dancila said from Parliament's tribune at the sitting where the censure motion is being debated.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

