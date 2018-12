Dolphinarium in Romanian seaside city to expand with EUR 5 mln



The Dolphinarium in Constanţa, a city at the Romanian seaside, will be expanded with an investment of almost EUR 5 million, News.ro reported. The funding will come from the Tourism Ministry. The expansion will allow the Dolphinarium to add more dolphins to the two it currently has. Marius Horia (...) Dolphinarium in Romanian seaside city to expand with EUR 5 mln.The Dolphinarium in Constanţa, a city at the Romanian seaside, will be expanded with an investment of almost EUR 5 million, News.ro reported. The funding will come from the Tourism Ministry. The expansion will allow the Dolphinarium to add more dolphins to the two it currently has. Marius Horia (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]