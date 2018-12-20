PM Dancila: I will participate in Belgrade on Friday and Saturday in the quadrilateral Romania-Bulgaria-Greece-Serbia meeting



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced that she will participate in Belgrade on Friday and Saturday in the quadrilateral Romania-Bulgaria-Greece-Serbia meeting, where she will present Romania's priorities during the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, focusing on advancing the European agenda referring to the Western Balkans and on projects regarding the region's interconnection with the EU. "I will take part in Belgrade in the sixth summit in the Romania-Bulgaria-Greece-Serbia quadrilateral format. The meeting will be hosted by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic. (...) I will present the main priorities of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union with a focus on advancing the European agenda referring to the Western Balkans and on the interconnection projects of the region with the European Union. There will be a new opportunity to strengthen dialogue between the four states and advance cooperation in the South-Eastern European region, especially in terms of economic development, but also of attracting investments," Dancila said on Thursday in the opening of the government meeting. The Prime Minister said that on the sidelines of the summit there will be a meeting of the Youth and Sport ministers in the four states in order to "ensure" or "advance" plans to support a joint candidacy of Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia to the 2030 FIFA World Cup edition. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) PM Dancila: I will participate in Belgrade on Friday and Saturday in the quadrilateral Romania-Bulgaria-Greece-Serbia meeting.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced that she will participate in Belgrade on Friday and Saturday in the quadrilateral Romania-Bulgaria-Greece-Serbia meeting, where she will present Romania's priorities during the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, focusing on advancing the European agenda referring to the Western Balkans and on projects regarding the region's interconnection with the EU. "I will take part in Belgrade in the sixth summit in the Romania-Bulgaria-Greece-Serbia quadrilateral format. The meeting will be hosted by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic. (...) I will present the main priorities of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union with a focus on advancing the European agenda referring to the Western Balkans and on the interconnection projects of the region with the European Union. There will be a new opportunity to strengthen dialogue between the four states and advance cooperation in the South-Eastern European region, especially in terms of economic development, but also of attracting investments," Dancila said on Thursday in the opening of the government meeting. The Prime Minister said that on the sidelines of the summit there will be a meeting of the Youth and Sport ministers in the four states in order to "ensure" or "advance" plans to support a joint candidacy of Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia to the 2030 FIFA World Cup edition. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]