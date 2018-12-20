PM Dancila: Gov’t meeting - in two stages; one on defence, public order, foreign policy, another on economy



The Thursday Government meeting will be held in two stages, one on defense, public order and foreign policy, and one on normative acts in the economic field. "Today's session will take place in two stages, a first stage in which we will refer to the three areas, defense, public order and foreign policy, and the second stage that includes the normative acts related to the economic field," said Viorica Dancila, on Thursday, in the debates of the Government meeting chaired by President Klaus Iohannis. President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday that his participation in the government meeting takes place by virtue of the powers set in Romania's Constitution. "In order not to have interpretations or expectations that do not have constitutional support, I would like to point out that when I attend the Government meeting, I preside the Government meeting. The decision and the responsibility for the points in question at the Government meeting belong to the Government, more exactly to the Prime Minister," the head of state said in the beginning of the Government meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila: Gov’t meeting - in two stages; one on defence, public order, foreign policy, another on economy.The Thursday Government meeting will be held in two stages, one on defense, public order and foreign policy, and one on normative acts in the economic field. "Today's session will take place in two stages, a first stage in which we will refer to the three areas, defense, public order and foreign policy, and the second stage that includes the normative acts related to the economic field," said Viorica Dancila, on Thursday, in the debates of the Government meeting chaired by President Klaus Iohannis. President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday that his participation in the government meeting takes place by virtue of the powers set in Romania's Constitution. "In order not to have interpretations or expectations that do not have constitutional support, I would like to point out that when I attend the Government meeting, I preside the Government meeting. The decision and the responsibility for the points in question at the Government meeting belong to the Government, more exactly to the Prime Minister," the head of state said in the beginning of the Government meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]