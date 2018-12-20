Iohannis: My participation in gov’t meeting takes place by virtue of powers set in Constitution



President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said that his participation in the government meeting takes place by virtue of the powers set in Romania's Constitution. "My participation in the government meeting takes place by virtue of the powers awarded to Romania's President in Romania's Constitution. More exactly, for the specialists, I am talking about the powers in articles 80, 86 and 87," Iohannis said in the beginning of the government meeting. According to him, the President's presence in the government meetings cannot be restricted nor limited. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) Iohannis: My participation in gov’t meeting takes place by virtue of powers set in Constitution.President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said that his participation in the government meeting takes place by virtue of the powers set in Romania's Constitution. "My participation in the government meeting takes place by virtue of the powers awarded to Romania's President in Romania's Constitution. More exactly, for the specialists, I am talking about the powers in articles 80, 86 and 87," Iohannis said in the beginning of the government meeting. According to him, the President's presence in the government meetings cannot be restricted nor limited. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]