Censure motion, rejected



The joint plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate rejected on Thursday the censure motion called "Enough! The Dragnea - Dancila Government, Romania's shame!," initiated by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR) and the People's Movement Party (PMP). The leader of the Social Democrat MPs, Daniel Suciu, mentioned that a number of 161 Parliament members voted in favour and 3 voted against. In order to be adopted, the motion required a minimum of 233 votes in favour. The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Parliament members attended the session, but did not cast a vote. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

