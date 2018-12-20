Censure motion/UDMR’s Kelemen to Opposition: let’s prepare together a governing programme, we’ll propose new PM



Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) head Kelemen Hunor on Thursday stated that the Opposition doesn't have a governing programme with a proposed Prime Minister, and the Union will prepare such programme in the spring and it will also bring a proposal for a Prime Minister at that point. "I have a challenging proposal. You didn't manage to come up with an alternative governing programme in two years, so that my proposal is let's make it together. But, in order to avoid you looking with strange eyes at one another and being jealous of one another, we will make it under your coordination. We are going to prepare a document in February, March, April, whenever you like it. So, when the time comes for the censure motion in the spring session, you shouldn't be unprepared. And if you are not going to have a Prime Minister proposal (...) we will propose one, when the time comes. Maybe you can increase thus your chance of taking over power," said Kelemen Hunor, in Parliament, at the debate on the censure motion. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

