Paval Brothers Buy 23.16% In Alro Slatina In RON495M Deal



Brothers Dragos and Adrian Paval, who own the DIY retail chain Dedeman, bought a 23.16% stake in aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR.RO), for RON495 million (EUR107.8 million). Paval Brothers Buy 23.16% In Alro Slatina In RON495M Deal.Brothers Dragos and Adrian Paval, who own the DIY retail chain Dedeman, bought a 23.16% stake in aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR.RO), for RON495 million (EUR107.8 million).

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]