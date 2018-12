Romanian PM survives second no-confidence motion this year



Romania's PSD-ALDE Government, led by prime minister Viorica Dancila, survived the no-confidence motion vote on December 20, the second one this year, as the opposition only gathered 161 votes to support their motion. They needed a total of 233 votes for the motion to pass and the Government to fall.

