Romanian star Simona Halep’s sponsors pay EUR 107 mln for stake in aluminum producer



Dragos Paval (opening photo) and Adrian Paval, two of Romania's richest and the owners of the biggest do-it-yourself retailer in the country – Dedeman, bought a 23% stake in Alro Slatina, the biggest aluminum producer in South-Eastern Europe. Dedeman, which is fully owned by the Paval brothers, (...)

