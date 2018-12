Romanian researchers examine causes of Neanderthals’ disappearance



A team of Romanian researchers, alongside colleagues from US, UK, Germany and Austria, took part in a study looking at the causes of the disappearance of the Neanderthals. They analyzed the stalagmites in several caves in the country to look for data regarding climatic variability. They (...) Romanian researchers examine causes of Neanderthals’ disappearance.A team of Romanian researchers, alongside colleagues from US, UK, Germany and Austria, took part in a study looking at the causes of the disappearance of the Neanderthals. They analyzed the stalagmites in several caves in the country to look for data regarding climatic variability. They (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]