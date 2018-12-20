Romania's government party in counter-attacks as motion censure fails



Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD)-led government survived a motion censure submitted by the opposition on Thursday, going on counter-attack with new threats and blaming others for political failures. The government was forced, however, to postpone until Friday a decision on a draft emergency ordinance on fiscal changes, which has sparked an outcry on the stock exchange and among businesses since Tuesday. The fate of another critical ordinance was still to be cleared by late afternoon.

