Maschio Gaspardo Romania Increases EximBank Loan Amount To EUR16M From EUR2.6M



Italian-held farm machinery producer Maschio-Gaspardo Romania has increased the amount of a loan taken out from EximBank in 2017, to nearly EUR16 million from EUR2.6 million. The money will be used to fund the company’s current (...) Maschio Gaspardo Romania Increases EximBank Loan Amount To EUR16M From EUR2.6M.Italian-held farm machinery producer Maschio-Gaspardo Romania has increased the amount of a loan taken out from EximBank in 2017, to nearly EUR16 million from EUR2.6 million. The money will be used to fund the company’s current (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]