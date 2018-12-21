|
Press Review - December 21, 2018
Dec 21, 2018
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
UPDATE PM Dancila announces GEO draft on fiscal-budgetary measures is to be adopted at Gov't meeting
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has announced that the draft Government Emergency Ordinance (GEO) regarding the fiscal-budgetary measures is to be adopted at the extraordinary Government meeting that started on Friday evening at the Victoria Palace.
President Klaus Iohaniss does not participate (...)
Forte Partners To Build Telekom Romania's Future Central HQ
Forte Partners, the most active Romanian real estate developer on the local office space market, has bought the Tandem building from telecom operator Telekom Romania, as well as a nearby plot of land, in order to build a new office space project that will host Telekom’s future central (...)
Transelectrica Changes Its Directorate Members, Appoints Marius Carasol As CEO
The Supervisory Board of Romanian state-run power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) has decided, at its meeting on Friday (Dec 21), to revoke the four members of the Directorate and appoint five persons as provisional members of the (...)
German Group Gothaer To Gradually Withdraw From Romania
In the context of implementing the Gothaer 2020 strategy, Gothaer Group has revised in detail its activities in Eastern Europe and decided to concentrate its resources on the German market, according to a statement issued on (...)
Dancila: Austrian Chancellor's visit, important moment, marking EU Council Presidency handover from Austria to Romania
The Austrian Chancellor's visit to Romania is an important moment, symbolically marking the handover of the Presidency of the EU Council from the Austrian Government to the Government of Romania and the transition from a protected Europe - the motto of the Austrian Presidency - to a (...)
New Commercial Vehicle Registrations In Romania Grow 3.8% In Jan-Nov 2018
New commercial vehicle registrations in Romania grew 3.8% on the year in January-November 2018, to 23,901 units, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed (...)
UPDATE/Sebastian Kurz: Austrian companies could pack their things and leave; I'm not worried
The Austrian Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, on Friday stated, regarding the emergency ordinance on the fiscal measures announced by the Minister of Finance, that he is not worried about the Austrian companies, as he knows they could just pack their things and leave.
"I am not worried about (...)
